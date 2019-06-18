Women’s Basketball: Virginia to play at Rutgers in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Virginia women’s basketball will play at Rutgers in the 2019 Big Ten/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge on Thursday, Dec. 5. Tip-off times and television coverage for this year’s Challenge will be announced at a later date.

The 2019 Challenge marks the 13th season of the event, which debuted in 2007. All 14 Big Ten teams and all ACC teams with the exception of Wake Forest will compete in 2019. Last year’s Challenge was among the most competitive in the event’s history, with the ACC edging the Big Ten, 8-6. Five of last year’s games were decided by single digits (and two others by a combined 11 points), including a pair of one-possession games and the first overtime games since 2016. The ACC owns a 9-0-3 advantage in the Challenge and is 89-61 advantage against the Big Ten in Challenge games.

Challenge games will be played over the course of two days, beginning with five games on Wednesday, Dec. 4, with the remaining nine games to follow on Thursday, Dec. 5.

The ACC and Big Ten conference offices determine the schedule each season, and the official title of the Challenge rotates each year. The 2019 event will be referred to as the Big Ten/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge and will continue to mirror the official title of the two conferences’ Challenge agreement for men’s basketball.

Virginia holds a 7-5 advantage in the all-time series against the Scarlet Knights. This will be the fifth meeting between the two teams in the last five years, but the first time playing one another in the Challenge.

