Women’s Basketball: Virginia Tech rallies, knocks off Virginia, 69-61

Virginia led by as many as 13 in the first half, but Virginia Tech rallied, then took over in the final four minutes on its way to a 69-61 win on Sunday in Charlottesville.

The Cavaliers (7-11, 2-5 ACC) got 17 points from senior Jocelyn Willoughby and 15 from senior Dominique Toussaint.

Virginia Tech (13-4, 3-3 ACC) saw all five of its starters get into double figures, led by Dana Mabrey with 15 points.

