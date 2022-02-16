Women’s Basketball: Virginia still winless in ACC, loses to Miami, 71-55

Published Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, 10:43 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Miami jumped out to a 20-3 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in a 71-55 win at Virginia on Tuesday in JPJ.

The news here was that Tina Thompson didn’t talk about sounding a broken record after her team dropped to 0-14 in ACC play.

“Really tough first quarter,” said Thompson, pointing out the obvious. “It seems to be the story of the game as hard as we worked, as well as we played in the second, third, and fourth. That hole we dug for us in the first quarter was just insurmountable. It just wasn’t something we could dig our way out of, and anytime you start the game down 17, the effort that you have to give in order to get back in the game is just too much, and we just ran out of time.”

Virginia (3-21, 0-14 ACC), which last won an ACC game on Feb. 27, 2020, now having dropped 18 straight in conference play, actually did get back within 11 by halftime

A 10-0 run from Miami (14-10, 7-7 ACC) pushed the lead to 21, and Virginia never really challenged from there.

Junior guard Taylor Valladay scored 17 points with a career-high nine rebounds, and sophomore guard Mir McLean scored 12 points with nine rebounds for UVA.

Destiny Harden led the Hurricanes with 16 points, going 6-of-9 from the field. Kelsey Marshall scored 15 points with seven rebounds.

Story by Chris Graham