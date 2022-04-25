Women’s Basketball: Virginia signs point guard Yonta Vaughn

Virginia women’s basketball head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton announced Monday that Yonta Vaughn (District Heights, Md.) has signed to play as a freshman on the 2022-23 team.

Vaughn was the four-year starting point guard for nationally-ranked Bishop McNamara High School. The McDonald’s All-American nominee is ranked No. 72 in the ESPN HoopGurlz rankings and the No. 15 point guard in the Class of 2022. Collegiate Girls Basketball report has her ranked No. 49 nationally and All-Star Girls Report at No. 66. She was a two-time Washington Post All-Met honorable mention and a 2021-22 All-WCAC second-team honoree.

“I’m so excited about Yonta,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “She is an amazing young talent on and off the floor. She knows exactly what she wants and is not afraid to work hard for it. She is an athletic, high-IQ facilitating point guard who can score at all three levels. She also understands the importance of the defensive side of the ball. She is a culture kid who will enhance our program in a variety of ways. We are blessed to welcome her into our Wahoo Family!”

