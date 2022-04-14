Women’s Basketball: Virginia signs former Missouri State recruit

Virginia women’s basketball head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton announced today that Cady Pauley (Milan, Mo.) has signed to play as a freshman on the 2022-23 team.

Pauley initially committed to Missouri State but re-opened her recruitment after Agugua-Hamilton’s departure.

A 5-11 guard from Milan High School, Pauley ranked in the top-10 nationally last season in scoring, averaged 33 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game her senior season. Her 3,074 career points rank eighth all-time in Missouri girl’s basketball history.

She was a four-time All-Conference unanimous selection, four-time All-District honoree and was twice named All-State. She was a two-time Kirksville Daily Express Girls Basketball Player of the Year, earning the same accolade from KMZU. In addition to playing basketball, she was also a state champion in the shot put and two-time state runner-up in discus.

She also played softball, twice earning All-State honors while being named All-Conference, All-District and All-Region four times.

“I am so excited about Cady,” said Agugua-Hamilton. “She can shoot it from the parking lot! Her ability to score in a variety of ways, especially shooting is elite. She is a high-character hard-working kid who will enhance our Wahoo family on and off the court. We are blessed to be welcoming such a great player and person.”

