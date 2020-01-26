Women’s Basketball: Virginia rips Notre Dame, 90-60
Virginia picked up a 90-60 victory over Notre Dame on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.
The Cavaliers (8-12, 3-6 ACC) led wire-to-wire, building up a 24-point lead at the half and increasing the advantage for its largest margin of victory this year.
Notre Dame (7-13, 2-6 ACC) is reeling, losing five of its last six, after a run of nine seasons with 30+ wins.
Virginia had four players finish in double figures, led by an 18-point performance from freshman guard Carole Miller (Alexandria, Va.). Freshman guard Kylie Kornegay-Lucas (Camden, Del.) had a double-double with 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
Greene County native Sam Brunelle led the Irish with 21 points.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.