Women’s Basketball: Virginia rips Notre Dame, 90-60

Virginia picked up a 90-60 victory over Notre Dame on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.

The Cavaliers (8-12, 3-6 ACC) led wire-to-wire, building up a 24-point lead at the half and increasing the advantage for its largest margin of victory this year.

Notre Dame (7-13, 2-6 ACC) is reeling, losing five of its last six, after a run of nine seasons with 30+ wins.

Virginia had four players finish in double figures, led by an 18-point performance from freshman guard Carole Miller (Alexandria, Va.). Freshman guard Kylie Kornegay-Lucas (Camden, Del.) had a double-double with 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Greene County native Sam Brunelle led the Irish with 21 points.

