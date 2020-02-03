Women’s Basketball: Virginia notches win over Syracuse, 57-41

Virginia picked up a 57-41 victory over Syracuse on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia (9-13, 4-7 ACC) led wire-to-wire, limiting Syracuse (10-11, 4-6 ACC) to 26.3 percent shooting and its lowest point total since 2007.

Jocelyn Willoughby had her 10th 20-point game of the season, finishing with 24 points and seven rebounds. Shemera Williams came off the bench to score 11 points.

Syracuse’s Emily Engstler had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

