Women’s Basketball: Virginia notches win over Syracuse, 57-41
Virginia picked up a 57-41 victory over Syracuse on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena.
Virginia (9-13, 4-7 ACC) led wire-to-wire, limiting Syracuse (10-11, 4-6 ACC) to 26.3 percent shooting and its lowest point total since 2007.
Jocelyn Willoughby had her 10th 20-point game of the season, finishing with 24 points and seven rebounds. Shemera Williams came off the bench to score 11 points.
Syracuse’s Emily Engstler had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
