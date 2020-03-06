Women’s Basketball: Virginia loses to Syracuse in ACC Tournament
A Jocelyn Willoughby three got Virginia back to single digits, but Syracuse closed the game out on a 9-0 run to conclude a 67-50 win in the second round of the 2020 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro on Thursday.
UVA (13-17) missed its final 15 shots and finished with 26 turnovers in the sloppy loss, concluding a second consecutive losing season under coach Tina Thompson.
“Well, it’s tough to lose like this, you know, especially with the heartfelt season that we had,” Thompson said after the defeat. “We just weren’t ourselves and when you’re in the tournament, it’s not the time to not be yourselves. You have to come in kind of being your best selves and playing your best game, especially to have to win night after night after night, and we just weren’t. We turned the ball over way too many times to be successful. Our effort was there, but just did not turn into the positive intentions that we were wanting and hoping for.”
Syracuse (16-15), which had lost by 16 to Virginia in the teams’ lone regular-season meeting, got 15 points from Amaya Finklea-Guity, who was one of five Orange players in double figures.
Willoughby scored 13 points with 12 rebouds for Virginia, while Lisa Jablonowski had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Dominique Toussaint also capped her UVA career with a double-digit scoring performance, contributing 12 points.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.
AFP BusinessAs professional consultants, Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including website design, SEO, TV/radio, video work, branding and logos, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation. Augusta Free Press LLC was founded in 2002.
Web DesignAugusta Free Press has designed more than 800 websites for clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design, content development and SEO. Short on staff? We’ll work with you to update your AFP-designed website in a timely manner or train your staff to make changes.
Marketing/Social Media ManagementAugusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Graphic DesignAugusta Free Press will help you take your vision to the next level. From branding and logos to print materials, our team will work with you to develop products to showcase your business. From brochures and rack cards to full-color magazines or print/digital ads, we’ve got you covered.
Event Planning/FundraisingAugusta Free Press will help you plan the best event for your organization. From an open house or anniversary to a 5K or Pay Per View, we can handle it all. Looking for training for your sales staff? We can help energize your employees or board. Need ideas to raise more money? Let us help you plan a successful event. Want to hold a news conference or need help with a press release? We can do that too.
Click here for more.