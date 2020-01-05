Women’s Basketball: Virginia loses again, 80-60 at #9 NC State

Virginia continued its season-long struggles, falling on the road at #9 NC State, 80-60, on Sunday in Raleigh.

Virginia (5-9, 0-3 ACC) trailed by 10 points at halftime, but NC State (14-0, 3-0 ACC) used a 16-0 scoring run in the third period to build up a 26-point advantage.

Senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby scored 25 points to lead the Cavaliers.

Sophomore center Elissa Cunane led the Wolfpack with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

Virginia will be back in action at John Paul Jones Arena on Thursday, hosting Duke (7-5). The game, which has a 6 p.m. start time, will be televised on the ACC Network.

