Women’s Basketball: Virginia loses again, 80-60 at #9 NC State
Virginia continued its season-long struggles, falling on the road at #9 NC State, 80-60, on Sunday in Raleigh.
Virginia (5-9, 0-3 ACC) trailed by 10 points at halftime, but NC State (14-0, 3-0 ACC) used a 16-0 scoring run in the third period to build up a 26-point advantage.
Senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby scored 25 points to lead the Cavaliers.
Sophomore center Elissa Cunane led the Wolfpack with 26 points and 10 rebounds.
Virginia will be back in action at John Paul Jones Arena on Thursday, hosting Duke (7-5). The game, which has a 6 p.m. start time, will be televised on the ACC Network.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.