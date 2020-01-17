Women’s Basketball: Virginia loses 62-56 at Wake Forest
Virginia dropped a road contest at Wake Forest on Thursday, falling 62-56 to the Demon Deacons.
Wake Forest (11-6, 4-2 ACC) built up a 16-point lead in the first half, but the Cavaliers (7-10, 2-4 ACC) chipped away, pulling to within three points in the final three minutes of the game, but the Demon Deacons fended off the comeback bid and held on for the victory.
Senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) scored 20 points to lead the Cavaliers.
Wake Forest had two players with 20-point games, Gina Conti with 21 points and Ivana Raca with 20.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.