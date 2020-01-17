 

Women’s Basketball: Virginia loses 62-56 at Wake Forest

Published Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, 10:52 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

UVA women’s basketballVirginia dropped a road contest at Wake Forest on Thursday, falling 62-56 to the Demon Deacons.

Wake Forest (11-6, 4-2 ACC) built up a 16-point lead in the first half, but the Cavaliers (7-10, 2-4 ACC) chipped away, pulling to within three points in the final three minutes of the game, but the Demon Deacons fended off the comeback bid and held on for the victory.

Senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) scored 20 points to lead the Cavaliers.

Wake Forest had two players with 20-point games, Gina Conti with 21 points and Ivana Raca with 20.

UVA Basketball Fans!

uva basketball team of destiny
Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”

Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Buy here.




augusta free press
augusta free press news