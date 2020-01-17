Women’s Basketball: Virginia loses 62-56 at Wake Forest

Published Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, 10:52 pm

Virginia dropped a road contest at Wake Forest on Thursday, falling 62-56 to the Demon Deacons.

Wake Forest (11-6, 4-2 ACC) built up a 16-point lead in the first half, but the Cavaliers (7-10, 2-4 ACC) chipped away, pulling to within three points in the final three minutes of the game, but the Demon Deacons fended off the comeback bid and held on for the victory.

Senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) scored 20 points to lead the Cavaliers.

Wake Forest had two players with 20-point games, Gina Conti with 21 points and Ivana Raca with 20.

