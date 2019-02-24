Women’s Basketball: Virginia hosts Georgia Tech on Senior Day
The Virginia women’s basketball team (10-16, 4-9 ACC) hosts Georgia Tech (17-9, 7-6 ACC) on Sunday at 3 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville. It is the Cavaliers’ final home game of the 2018-19 season.
Broadcast Information
- The game will be televised on the ACC Regional Sports Networks. Check your local cable and satellite listings to find the channel airing the game in your area
- All of the 2018-19 Virginia women’s basketball games – home and away – are available locally on the radio on NewsRadio 1070 AM and 98.9 FM WINA
- Fans can also keep up with the action through live stats on VirginiaSports.com
Pink Game/Senior Day/ Alumni Game
- Sunday is the Play4Kay game. Fans are encouraged to join the players in wearing pink at the game and honoring the legacy of Kay Yow
- Sunday is also Alumni Day with 30 former players expected to be in attendance. They will be recognized on the court during halftime and will be available for a postgame on-court autograph session. Hall of Fame head coach Debbie Ryan will also be honored in a special halftime recognition
- Sunday will be Senior Day with the on-court ceremony taking place at approximately 2:40 p.m. The Cavaliers’ two fourth-years, Moné Jones and Shakyna Payne, will be honored
- Payne is a junior on the court after sitting out her fist season with an injury, but she is a fourth-year academically and the anthropology major will be graduating in May. She has appeared in a career-high 26 games this year, including getting her first career start against Central Michigan
- Jones has started every game for the Cavaliers this season, and recorded career-highs in every statistical category, including contributing 16 points in the thrilling overtime victory over Boston College and putting up a pair of double-digit rebounding performances against Central Michigan and South Florida. The drama major will be graduating in May