Women’s Basketball: Virginia hangs around, but ultimately falls at #17 FSU
Virginia got a double-digit game back to four in the final minute, before ultimately losing 63-55 at #17 Florida State on Sunday.
The Cavaliers (10-14, 5-8 ACC) used a 9-0 run at the start of the second quarter to erase an early eight-point deficit, but the Seminoles (20-4, 9-4 ACC) went into halftime having built back up a 33-25 lead.
Florida State led by double-digits again in the fourth quarter before a UVA run got the deficit down to four on a layup by Shemera Williams with 42.3 seconds left.
FSU went 5-of-6 from the line in the final minute to close things out.
Jocelyn Willoughby scored 19 points to lead the Cavaliers. Williams scored 12 points with four rebounds and four assists. Kiah Gillespie scored 22 points with eight rebounds.
Morgan Jones had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
