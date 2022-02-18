Women’s Basketball: Virginia forfeiting another game, this time to Notre Dame

One can be a one-off. Two can start a trend. No details, but the ACC informed us Friday that Virginia is forfeiting another women’s hoops game.

According to the conference, the Notre Dame at Virginia game postponed from Tuesday, Jan. 25, and set to be rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 22, will not take place and will result in a Virginia forfeit.

Again, no details were proffered, but you have to think that this is on Virginia’s side. Notre Dame (20-6, 11-4 ACC) is in the thick of a run at an NCAA Tournament at-large bid; the Irish wouldn’t just take an L.

Virginia (4-20, 1-13 ACC), on the other hand …

The Cavaliers are actually coming off their first ACC win in nearly two years last night, a 67-54 win over Duke.

But just last week, Virginia forfeited a game at then-#3 Louisville, citing travel issues that almost certainly had to have a workaround.

Whatever is going on behind the scenes, this is not a good look on Virginia Athletics.

Story by Chris Graham