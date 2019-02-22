Women’s Basketball: Virginia falls 71-49 to No. 4 Louisville

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The Virginia women’s basketball team (10-16, 4-9 ACC) suffered a 71-49 loss to No. 4 Louisville (24-2, 11-2 ACC) on Thursday at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.

Junior guard Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) led the Cavaliers with 16 points and 13 rebounds, reaching the 1,000 career point milestone in the third quarter. Louisville had five players finish the game in double figures led by 13 points from Dana Evans.

Virginia shot 38.9 percent (21-of-54) while Louisville shot 45.0 percent (27-of-60). Virginia held a 38-27 advantage in rebounding,

The Cavaliers and Cardinals were tied 14-14 at the end of the first quarter. UVA opened the second period on a 10-0 run including a three-pointer from freshman guard Erica Martinsen (Clarence, N.Y.) followed by an and-one from sophomore guard Khyasia Caldwell (Pocono Summit, Pa.) and a second-chance layup from junior forward Lisa Jablonowski (Ernster, Luxembourg) that propelled UVA out to a 24-14 advantage.

The Cavaliers led by seven with two minutes remaining in the first half, but Louisville scored the final two baskets before the break to trim the deficit to 28-25.

Louisville opened the second half on a 16-2 run, outscoring the Cavaliers 23-9 in the period to take control of the game. Virginia scored the first four points of the fourth quarter on baskets from Jablonowski and Willoughby, but the Cardinals mounted a 15-0 run in the quarter to cement the victory.

Related Content

Shop Google