Women’s Basketball: Virginia drops ACC opener at No. 2 NC State

Amandine Toi led Virginia with 20 points, but a big third quarter run provided sufficient separation for #2 NC State in an 82-55 win on Sunday.

UVA (3-8, 0-1 ACC) hung around for a quarter, trailing State (11-2, 2-0 ACC) by four at the end of one, but it was 42-31 Pack at the half, and NC State pulled away in the fourth quarter.

“NC State made shots. They executed while we went through a low and while we were having difficulty not just stopping them but scoring on our own,” Virginia coach Tina Thompson said. “Little by little they were just chipping away at it, making shots here and there. And even though we were getting stops and making runs, we kept allowing them to kind of be a little comfortable and do some of the things that they do well, and that’s your game.”

The Cavaliers have one more game before the holiday break, playing at Texas Southern on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. ET (noon local time)

Virginia returns home and returns to conference play on Thursday, Dec. 30 when it hosts Notre Dame at John Paul Jones Arena. That game tips at 7 p.m.

