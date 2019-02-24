Women’s Basketball: Virginia downs Georgia Tech, 53-45

The Virginia women’s basketball team (11-16, 5-9 ACC) picked up a 53-45 victory over Georgia Tech (17-10, 7-7 ACC) on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.

The win comes in the Cavaliers’ final home game of the 2018-19 season.

Junior forward Lisa Jablonowski (Ernster, Luxembourg) led the Cavaliers with 16 points. Junior guards Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) and Dominique Toussaint (Staten Island, N.Y.) both had double-doubles with Willoughby scoring 12 points with 13 rebounds and Toussaint scoring 10 points with 10 rebounds. Elizabeth Balogun was the lone Yellow Jacket in double figures with 16 points and nine rebounds. Virginia shot 38.3 percent (18-of-47) and Georgia Tech shot 24.6 percent (16-of-65). Virginia held a 48-35 edge in rebounding.

Virginia closed out a low-scoring first half on a 6-0 run to take a 20-17 lead into halftime. The Cavaliers opened the third quarter on a 6-1 run to build up a 28-18 advantage, but the Yellow Jackets closed out the period with a 9-2 run to make it a one-point game.

Georgia Tech retook the lead, 36-34, on a three-pointer from Francesca Pan with 7:20 remaining. A three-pointer from Toussaint put the Cavaliers ahead, 47-45, with 1:52 remaining.

After UVA got a defensive stop, Jablonowski scored a fastbreak layup to give the Cavaliers a 49-45 advantage with 51 seconds remaining. Jablonowski and Toussaint were a combined 4-of-4 from the free throw line down the stretch to close out the victory.

