Women’s Basketball: Virginia defeats William & Mary for second win of season

Virginia led by 10 at the half, and took control with a 17-2 third quarter run, in a 60-44 win over William & Mary on Thursday.

Grad student guard Amandine Toi led UVA (2-6) with 18 points. Camryn Taylor had the Cavaliers’ first double-double of the year with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

William & Mary (4-3) did not have a player finish in double figures. Bre Bellamy scored seven points with eight rebounds.

UVA went into the break with a 28-18 lead, and opened the third quarter on a 12-0 run to build the lead to 22.

The ‘Hoos led by as many as 26 before William & Mary ended the game on a 10-0 run after the Cavalier starters had left the game.

“It’s definitely good to get a mark in the win column,” Virginia coach Tina Thompson said. “We’ve kind of been chasing one for a little bit. I’m really excited for our kids in the sense that they had a different kind of bounce to them tonight and a different focus as far as our execution, our defensive schemes, as well as offensively. We are working and we know that we’re a work in progress and it’s gonna take a lot of attention to detail and a consistent high level of work. Each day we’re improving and I’m just really excited for them.”

