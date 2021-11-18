Women’s Basketball: Virginia blown out at home by Central Florida, 59-38

The Virginia women’s basketball team still hasn’t won a game since the beginning of the pandemic.

The ‘Hoos dropped to 0-3 this season with a 59-38 loss to Central Florida on Wednesday.

A 16-3 UCF run broke open a close game and helped the Knights to a 34-20 lead at the half. It was 47-25 Knights entering the fourth. Junior guard Carole Miller started the final frame by hitting a three-pointer, UVA’s fourth of the game, launching an 8-0 run. The scoring spree was capped by a four-point play from junior forward London Clarkson

UCF built its lead back up to 18 on a three-pointer with three minutes left in the game. The Knights hit a three-pointer in the final four seconds of the game to bump their advantage to 21.

“Definitely not the outcome that we wanted,” UVA coach Tina Thompson said. “We went into this game knowing exactly what kind of game it was going to be like. I felt we fell a little bit to the pressures of the game and not executing, not defending in the way that we needed to be in this game and be competitive. We had flashes when we kind of stuck to our scheme and we executed and we were able to give ourselves a chance to get back in it. But I will say not just this game, but in our first three games, it’s the inconsistencies that have been a problem for us and we have to find a way to be a lot more consistent.”

