Women’s Basketball: UVA’s Jocelyn Willoughby named All-ACC

Jocelyn Willoughby has been named to the All-ACC Women’s Basketball First Team in a vote by both the Blue Ribbon Panel and the league’s head coaches.

Willoughby, who leads the ACC in scoring (19.5 points per game) and ranks 12th in rebounding (7.5 per game), is the 18th player in program history to earn first-team honors from the conference, and is the first player to do so since 2013, when Ataira Franklin earned the accolade.

Willoughby has nine double-doubles this season and a conference-best 14 20-point games, including a 31-point performance against Bucknell and a 29-point game last week in Blacksburg in the Cavaliers’ victory over the Hokies.

2019-20 All-ACC Team (Blue Ribbon Panel)

First Team

Haley Gorecki, Gr., G, Duke

Kiah Gillespie, Sr., F, Florida State

Nicki Ekhomu, Sr., G, Florida State

Dana Evans, Jr., G, Louisville

Jazmine Jones, Sr., G, Louisville

Kylee Shook, Sr., F, Louisville

Elissa Cunane, So., C, NC State

Janelle Bailey, Jr., C, North Carolina

Kiara Lewis, Jr., G, Syracuse

Jocelyn Willoughby, Sr., G, Virginia

Second Team

Emma Guy, Sr., F, Boston College

Taylor Soule, So., F, Boston College

Leaonna Odom, Sr., F, Duke

Aisha Sheppard, Sr., G, Virginia Tech

Ivana Raca, Sr., F, Wake Forest

Honorable Mention

Francesca Pan, Sr., G, Georgia Tech

Aislinn Konig, Sr., G, NC State

Taylor Koenen, Sr., G, North Carolina

Destinee Walker, Gr., G, Notre Dame

Taja Cole, Gr., G, Virginia Tech

All-ACC Freshman Team

Amari Robinson, G, Clemson

Jakia Brown-Turner, G, NC State

Malu Tshitenge, F, North Carolina

Sam Brunelle, F, Notre Dame

Katlyn Gilbert, G, Notre Dame

Anaya Peoples, G, Notre Dame

Dayshanette Harris, G, Pitt

Elizabeth Kitley, C, Virginia Tech

2019-20 All-ACC Team (head coaches)

First Team

Haley Gorecki, Gr., G, Duke

Kiah Gillespie, Sr., F, Florida State

Nicki Ekhomu, Sr., G, Florida State

Dana Evans, Jr., G, Louisville

Jazmine Jones, Sr., G, Louisville

Elissa Cunane, So., C, NC State

Emma Guy, Sr., F, Boston College

Kiara Lewis, Jr., G, Syracuse

Jocelyn Willoughby, Sr., G, Virginia

Aisha Sheppard, Sr., G, Virginia Tech

Second Team

Leaonna Odom, Sr., F, Duke

Francesca Pan, Sr., G, Georgia Tech

Kylee Shook, Sr., F, Louisville

Aislinn Konig, Sr., G, NC State

Ivana Raca, Sr., F, Wake Forest

Honorable Mention

Taylor Soule, So., F, Boston College

Janelle Bailey, Jr., C, North Carolina

Taylor Koenen, Sr., G, North Carolina

All-ACC Freshman Team

Amari Robinson, G, Clemson

Jada Boyd, F, NC State

Jakia Brown-Turner, G, NC State

Malu Tshitenge, F, North Carolina

Sam Brunelle, F, Notre Dame

Katlyn Gilbert, G, Notre Dame

Dayshanette Harris, G, Pitt

Elizabeth Kitley, C, Virginia Tech

All-ACC Defensive Team

Haley Gorecki, Gr., G, Duke

Jazmine Jones, Sr., G, Louisville

Kylee Shook, Sr., F, Louisville

Mykea Gray, Jr., G, Miami

Taja Cole, Gr., G, Virginia Tech

