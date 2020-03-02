Women’s Basketball: UVA’s Jocelyn Willoughby named All-ACC
Jocelyn Willoughby has been named to the All-ACC Women’s Basketball First Team in a vote by both the Blue Ribbon Panel and the league’s head coaches.
Willoughby, who leads the ACC in scoring (19.5 points per game) and ranks 12th in rebounding (7.5 per game), is the 18th player in program history to earn first-team honors from the conference, and is the first player to do so since 2013, when Ataira Franklin earned the accolade.
Willoughby has nine double-doubles this season and a conference-best 14 20-point games, including a 31-point performance against Bucknell and a 29-point game last week in Blacksburg in the Cavaliers’ victory over the Hokies.
2019-20 All-ACC Team (Blue Ribbon Panel)
First Team
Haley Gorecki, Gr., G, Duke
Kiah Gillespie, Sr., F, Florida State
Nicki Ekhomu, Sr., G, Florida State
Dana Evans, Jr., G, Louisville
Jazmine Jones, Sr., G, Louisville
Kylee Shook, Sr., F, Louisville
Elissa Cunane, So., C, NC State
Janelle Bailey, Jr., C, North Carolina
Kiara Lewis, Jr., G, Syracuse
Jocelyn Willoughby, Sr., G, Virginia
Second Team
Emma Guy, Sr., F, Boston College
Taylor Soule, So., F, Boston College
Leaonna Odom, Sr., F, Duke
Aisha Sheppard, Sr., G, Virginia Tech
Ivana Raca, Sr., F, Wake Forest
Honorable Mention
Francesca Pan, Sr., G, Georgia Tech
Aislinn Konig, Sr., G, NC State
Taylor Koenen, Sr., G, North Carolina
Destinee Walker, Gr., G, Notre Dame
Taja Cole, Gr., G, Virginia Tech
All-ACC Freshman Team
Amari Robinson, G, Clemson
Jakia Brown-Turner, G, NC State
Malu Tshitenge, F, North Carolina
Sam Brunelle, F, Notre Dame
Katlyn Gilbert, G, Notre Dame
Anaya Peoples, G, Notre Dame
Dayshanette Harris, G, Pitt
Elizabeth Kitley, C, Virginia Tech
2019-20 All-ACC Team (head coaches)
First Team
Haley Gorecki, Gr., G, Duke
Kiah Gillespie, Sr., F, Florida State
Nicki Ekhomu, Sr., G, Florida State
Dana Evans, Jr., G, Louisville
Jazmine Jones, Sr., G, Louisville
Elissa Cunane, So., C, NC State
Emma Guy, Sr., F, Boston College
Kiara Lewis, Jr., G, Syracuse
Jocelyn Willoughby, Sr., G, Virginia
Aisha Sheppard, Sr., G, Virginia Tech
Second Team
Leaonna Odom, Sr., F, Duke
Francesca Pan, Sr., G, Georgia Tech
Kylee Shook, Sr., F, Louisville
Aislinn Konig, Sr., G, NC State
Ivana Raca, Sr., F, Wake Forest
Honorable Mention
Taylor Soule, So., F, Boston College
Janelle Bailey, Jr., C, North Carolina
Taylor Koenen, Sr., G, North Carolina
All-ACC Freshman Team
Amari Robinson, G, Clemson
Jada Boyd, F, NC State
Jakia Brown-Turner, G, NC State
Malu Tshitenge, F, North Carolina
Sam Brunelle, F, Notre Dame
Katlyn Gilbert, G, Notre Dame
Dayshanette Harris, G, Pitt
Elizabeth Kitley, C, Virginia Tech
All-ACC Defensive Team
Haley Gorecki, Gr., G, Duke
Jazmine Jones, Sr., G, Louisville
Kylee Shook, Sr., F, Louisville
Mykea Gray, Jr., G, Miami
Taja Cole, Gr., G, Virginia Tech
