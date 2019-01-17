Women’s basketball: UVA plays at No. 4 Louisville on Thursday
The UVA women’s basketball team (7-10, 1-3 ACC) travels to face No. 4 Louisville (15-1, 3-1 ACC) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
Broadcast Information
- The game will stream on ACC Network Extra, which is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN3 through WatchESPN and the ESPN app
- All of the 2018-19 Virginia women’s basketball games – home and away – are available locally on the radio on NewsRadio 1070 AM and 98.9 FM WINA and on AM 910 WRNL in Richmond
- Fans can also keep up with the action through live stats on VirginiaSports.com
UVA Team Notes
- Junior Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) went 3-for-3 from three-point range against NC State, moving her into the nation’s lead in three-point shooting percentage. Willoughby is now making 50.7 percent of her attempts, the top shooting percentage in the nation through games of last weekend
- Willoughby is 9-of-16 (56.3 percent) from three-point range in the Cavaliers four conference games
- Willoughby has made two or more three-point baskets in each of the last seven games
- Willoughby, who had 15 points against NC State, has scored in double figures in eight of the last nine games, with two 20-point performances in that span
- The Cavaliers are second in the ACC and 12th in the nation in fewest fouls per game, averaging 13.8. The Cavaliers have not had a player foul out of a game this season
- Senior forward Mone Jones (Durham, N.C.) scored seven points against NC State, with five of those coming from the free throw line. Jones went 5-of-6 from the stripe
- Jones has only missed two free throws in the last seven games (dating back to Dec. 20 vs. Alabama)
- Coming into the season, Jones was 38-of-51 for her career (74.5 percent). She only had four free throw attempts in 15 games last season
- Sophomore guard Brianna Tinsley (Madison, Va.) is 12-of-13 from the free throw line in conference games this season (92.3 percent), and has made her last eight attempts
- Junior forward Lisa Jablonowski (Ernster, Luxembourg) is 10-of-18 (55.6 percent) from the field in conference games
- Jablonowski is shooting 50.6 percent (40-of-79) from inside the arc this season
- Junior center Felicia Aiyeotan (Lagos, Nigeria) missed 11 games with a knee injury, returning to action against Virginia Tech. She played nine minutes against the Hokies and increased that to 15 minutes on the court against NC State. Before sustaining her injury, Aiyeotan was leading the conference in blocked shots (11; 3.6 per game) and was averaging 12.7 rebounds per game and 7.3 points, which included a 16-rebound performance against Mississippi State