Women’s Basketball: UVA opens 2019-2020 with 84-60 win over Bucknell

The UVA women’s basketball team opened the 2019-20 season with a 84-60 victory over Bucknell on Tuesday at John Paul Jones Arena.

Senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) posted the first 30-point game of her career, scoring 31 points while also adding 11 rebounds. Senior forward Lisa Jablonowski (Ernster, Luxembourg) and redshirt freshman Amandine Toi (Paris, France) also finished with double-digit points, scoring 16 and 11, respectively.

The Cavaliers opened the season with some hot shooting, using a 4-of-4 stretch in the first quarter to push out to an early 11-7 lead. A three pointer from Toi with 4:44 remaining in the first half gave UVA its first double-digit lead, 28-28. Virginia finished the first half making five of seven field goal attempts to finish the half with a 37-26 advantage, making 54. 2 percent of its field goal attempts.

After a three-point narrowed the Cavaliers’ lead to eight with four minutes remaining in the third period, freshman Carole Miller (Alexandria, Va.) scored back-to-back buckets to extend the lead back to double figures. The Cavaliers used an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

