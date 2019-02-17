Women’s Basketball: UVA loses 70-53 at North Carolina

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The UVA women’s basketball team (10-15, 4-8 ACC) suffered a 70-53 loss at North Carolina (16-11, 7-6 ACC) on Sunday (February 17) at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Junior guard Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) led the Cavaliers with 16 points and 10 rebounds, one of three Cavaliers to finish the game in double figures in scoring. Freshman guard Erica Martinsen (Clarence, N.Y.) had 13 points. Junior guard Dominque Toussaint (Staten Island, N.Y.) scored 10 points.

The Tar Heels had four players finish with double-digit points, led by a 16-point performance from Paris Kea. UNC’s Taylor Koenen had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Virginia shot 29.7 percent (19-of-64) while North Carolina shot 42.4 percent (25-of-59). UNC held a 46-34 edge in rebounding.

North Carolina started the game making seven of its first 10 field goal attempts, building up an early 16-9 lead, but a pair of three-pointers from Erica Martinsen capped an 8-0 UVA run to put the Cavaliers ahead 20-19. In the second quarter, North Carolina scored seven-straight points in a one-minute span and stretched the scoring run out to 11 over four minutes to take a 36-24 lead with 3:39 remaining in the period.

Virginia scored the final eight points of the quarter, including a layup from Jocelyn Willoughby on an inbounds play, to head into halftime trailing by just four, 36-32. The Tar Heels began the second half on an 8-0 run, including six points from Janelle Bailey. Martinsen snapped an 0-of-6 shooting slump for UVA and halted the Tar Heels streak by hitting a three with 5:25 remaining in the third quarter, but the Cavaliers trailed 55-43 heading into the final period.

North Carolina ended the game on an 11-2 run to close out the 70-53 victory.

Related Content

Shop Google