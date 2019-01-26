Women’s Basketball: UVA hosts Wake Forest on Sunday
The UVA women’s basketball team (8-11, 2-4 ACC) hosts Wake Forest (9-10, 0-6 ACC) on Sunday at 3 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.
Broadcast Information
- The game will be televised on the ACC Regional Sports Networks. Check your local cable and satellite listings to find the channel airing the game in your area
- All of the 2018-19 Virginia women’s basketball games – home and away – are available locally on the radio on NewsRadio 1070 AM and 98.9 FM WINA
- Fans can also keep up with the action through live stats on VirginiaSports.com
UVA Team Notes
- Junior guards Dominique Toussaint (Staten Island, N.Y.) and Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) each scored 19 points in Virginia’s 74-57 victory over Pitt on Thursday night
- The 17-point margin of victory over Pitt was the Cavaliers’ largest of the season, eclipsing the 14-point margin of victory over Coppin State. The 74 points matched UVA’s season-high output (also scored 74 in the win over USF)
- Virginia was 21-of-24 (87.5 percent) from the free throw line, the third time in the last four games shooting over 80 percent from the line. Virginia has also made 20 or more free throws in each of its last two victories, going 20-of-24 in the win against Virginia Tech
- The Cavaliers have moved into a tie for ninth place in the conference standings alongside Boston College and North Carolina
- Toussaint has led the team in scoring in four of the last five games
- Willoughby has led the team in rebounding or shared the team lead in rebounding in five of the last seven games
- Toussaint’s 19 points matched her career high. She has hit the 19-point mark three times this season and four times in her career, but has yet to have a 20-point outing
- Sophomore guard and Pennsylvania native Khyasia Caldwell (Pocono Summit, Pa.) scored a career-high 13 points at Pitt. It was the second double-digit scoring effort of her career
- Caldwell was 6-of-9 shooting on Thursday and in the last two games is 9-of-14 (64.2 percent) from the field
- Virginia is 15th in the nation and third in the ACC in least penalized teams, averaging 13.7 fouls per game. The Cavaliers have not had a player foul out of a game this season
- Virginia has scored 324 points in the fourth quarters of play this year, averaging 17.1 per game. In the first quarters, however, UVA has scored 236 points, an average of 12.4 per game. Opponents are outscoring the Cavaliers 306-236 in the opening period, and 620-476 in the first half (7.6 points per game differential). Virginia holds a 324-312 fourth quarter advantage over its opponents and is outscoring teams 641-621 in the second half