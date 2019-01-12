Women’s basketball: UVA hosts No. 8 NC State on Sunday
The UVA women’s basketball team (7-9, 1-2 ACC) hosts No. 8 NC State (16-0, 3-0 ACC) on Sunday, Jan. 13 at 2 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena.
Broadcast Information
- The game will stream on ACC Network Extra, which is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN3 through WatchESPN and the ESPN app
- All of the 2018-19 Virginia women’s basketball games – home and away – are available locally on the radio on NewsRadio 1070 AM and 98.9 FM WINA and on AM 910 WRNL in Richmond
- Fans can also keep up with the action through live stats on VirginiaSports.com
Noting the Cavaliers
- The Cavaliers overcame a 19-point deficit to defeat Virginia Tech, 62-58, on Thursday night. It was the third time this season UVA overcame a double-digit deficit to win a game, trailing by 15 against USF and 13 against American. In all three of those comebacks, Virginia trailed by 13 or more points in the second half
- Last season, Virginia had two games in which they erased a double-digit deficit to go on to win the game. In 2016-17, they did not have a comeback of that magnitude, but had three games in which they led by 10 or more points and went on to lose the game. In 2008-09, UVA had seven games in which the squad overcame a double-digit deficit to win
- The 19-point deficit was the largest that a Virginia team had overcome since erasing a 17-point deficit against Virginia Tech in 2014 to win 67-60. UVA also erased a 15-point deficit against the Hokies to pick up a victory in a 2009 game
- Virginia had scored 22 points with 15 minutes remaining in the game against Virginia Tech. The Cavaliers scored 40 points in the final quarter and a half
- Virginia had nine turnovers against Virginia Tech (including just two in the second half), matching its season low. UVA had eight fewer turnovers than the Hokies, the best turnover margin of the season
- Junior Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) leads the ACC and is seventh in the nation in three-point shooting, making 48.5 percent of her attempts
- Willoughby has made two or more three-point baskets in each of the last six games
- Willoughby has scored in double figures in seven of the last eight games, with two 20-point performances in that span
- Sophomore guard Brianna Tinsley (Madison, Va.) is leading the team in scoring in ACC games, averaging 14.3 points per game. Tinsley is shooting 92.3 percent (12-of-13) from the free throw line in conference contests
- Junior guard Dominique Toussaint (Staten Island, N.Y.) matched her career high with 19 points against Virginia Tech. She had also scored 19 points in the season-opener against Mississippi State
- The Cavaliers are second in the ACC and 15th in the nation in fewest fouls per game, averaging 13.8. The Cavaliers have not had a player foul out of a game this season
