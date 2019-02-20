Women’s Basketball: UVA hosts No. 4 Louisville on Thursday
The UVA women’s basketball team (10-15, 4-8 ACC) hosts No. 2 Louisville (23-2, 10-2 ACC) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.
Broadcast Information
- The game will stream on ACC Network Extra, which is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN3 through WatchESPN and the ESPN app
- All of the 2018-19 Virginia women’s basketball games – home and away – are available locally on the radio on NewsRadio 1070 AM and 98.9 FM WINA and AM 910 WRNL in Richmond
- Fans can also keep up with the action through live stats on VirginiaSports.com
UVA Team Notes
- Virginia is coming off a 70-53 loss at North Carolina on Sunday (Feb. 17)
- Junior guards Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) and Dominique Toussaint (Staten Island, N.Y.) are both closing in on 1,000 career points. Willoughby is 10 points shy and Toussaint needs 34
- There are currently 34 members of the UVA 1,000 Point Club. The last player to join was Lauren Moses who hit the threshold last season on Feb. 15. Aliyah Huland El also scored her 1,000th point last year (2/1/18)
- Willoughby has led the team in scoring in each of the last five games and the top rebounder in the last three. She scored 16 points with 10 rebounds at North Carolina
- Willoughby has three-straight double-doubles and four in her last five games
- In the seven games since only scoring two points against Louisville (on 1-of-5 shooting), Willoughby is averaging 18.6 ppg in that span
- Toussaint has scored in double figures in each of the last three games, including scoring 10 points at UNC
- Toussaint had five assists at North Carolina. In the last four games, she is averaging 5.0 assists per game
- Either Willoughby or Toussaint has led the team in scoring in each of the last 11 games
- Sophomore Erica Martinsen (Clarence, N.Y.) scored 13 points at North Carolina, her first double-digit scoring performance since scoring 15 against Saint Louis on Nov. 25. Martinsen was 4-of-8 from three-point range
- Martinsen has averaged 17.5 minutes in the last two games. Her season average is 11.3 minutes per game
- The Cavaliers were 8-of-10 from the free throw line at North Carolina. UVA has shot 70 percent or better from the stripe in each of the last five games
- The Cavaliers are fourth in the ACC in turnover margin in conference games (+3.3). In the last six games, Virginia has either matched or had fewer turnovers than its opponent. During non-conference games, UVA had 5.1 more turnovers per game than its opponents
- Virginia scored 21 points off of UNC turnovers in the last game and 26 points off turnovers in the victory over Boston College three games ago
- Virginia sits alone in 10th place in the ACC rankings