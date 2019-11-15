Women’s Basketball: UVA hosts No. 13 Kentucky on Saturday

The UVA women’s basketball team (2-1) hosts No. 13 Kentucky (3-0) on Saturday at 5 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.

Broadcast Information

The game will stream as an ACCNX contest, available on the ESPN app and WatchESPN. ACCNX streams are available through participating TV providers that carry the ACC Network

All of the 2019-20 Virginia women’s basketball games – home and away – are available locally on the radio on NewsRadio 1070 AM and 98.9 FM WINA

Live stats will also be available for the game

Tickets

Reserved single-game tickets are $8 if purchased in advance or online and $10 if purchased at the JPJ Box Office. General admission tickets are $5 if purchased in advance or online and $8 if purchased at the JPJ Box Office. Single-game courtside tickets may be purchased for $15

For more information or to purchase tickets, fans should contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821). Fans can also purchase tickets online at VirginiaSports.com or in-person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium

