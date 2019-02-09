Women’s Basketball: UVA hosts Duke on Sunday at JPJ
The UVA women’s basketball team (9-14, 3-7 ACC) hosts Duke (11-11, 3-7 ACC) on Sunday at 2 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena.
Broadcast Information
- The game will stream on ACC Network Extra, which is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN3 through WatchESPN and the ESPN app
- All of the 2018-19 Virginia women’s basketball games – home and away – are available locally on the radio on NewsRadio 1070 AM and 98.9 FM WINA and AM 910 WRNL in Richmond
- Fans can also keep up with the action through live stats on VirginiaSports.com
National Girls and Women in Sports Day
- Sunday (Feb. 10) is the annual NGWSD game
- The theme of this year’s event is “Honor the Legacy, Celebrate the Future.” Longtime Virginia athletics administrator and 1991 IWLCA National Coach of the Year Jane Miller will be honored in a pregame reception and during a halftime ceremony
- National Girls and Women in Sports Day brings national attention to the achievements of female athletes and to issues facing girls and women in sport. The event is co-sponsored by the University of Virginia Athletics Department and the Maxine Platzer Lynn Women’s Center
- This is the 25th year that the Cavaliers have celebrated NGWSD
- There will be a pregame sports festival on the upper concourse of JPJ beginning at 12:30. The festival will include sports stations for youth to visit, including field hockey, golf, rowing, soccer, and volleyball. Youth eighth grade and under completing all of the sports stations will receive a complimentary t-shirt. There will also be face painting, balloon artist, pop-a-shot, Plinko and a chance to meet Virginia student-athletes. Doors to the arena open at 12:30, 30 minutes earlier than normal
UVA Team Notes
- Virginia comes into Sunday’s game on the heels of a 79-77 overtime victory over Boston College
- Junior guard Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) scored a career-high 26 points against the Eagles
- Willoughby has two 25-point games in her last three contests
- Willoughby also grabbed 11 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the year. She has moved up to eighth in the ACC in rebounding, averaging 7.7 per game
- Willoughby’s 27 field goal attempts against BC was the most in a single game by an ACC player this season. The highest number in a single game overall was 37 taken by Moe Kinard of Lamar University in a Nov. 23rd game against Denver
- In the five games since only scoring two points against Louisville (on 1-of-5 shooting), Willoughby is averaging 18.8 points per game
- Senior forward Mone Jones (Durham, N.C.) also had a career night against BC, scoring 16 points
- Jones scored 10 points in the first eight minutes of the game and was 6-of-7 from the field to start the game
- Junior guard Dominique Toussaint (Staten Island, N.Y.) had four points in Thursday’s game heading into the fourth quarter. In the fourth quarter and overtime, she scored 13 points, going 3-of-5 from the field and 6-of-9 from the free throw line
- Both Willoughby and Toussaint are closing in on 1,000 career points. Willoughby is at 954 and Toussaint is at 942
- Either Willoughby or Toussaint has led the team in scoring in each of the last nine games. Willoughby has led the team in rebounding in three of the last four games
- Virginia forced BC to turn the ball over 22 times while only committing nine turnovers. UVA’s turnover margin is +3.1 in conference games (fourth best in the ACC). During the non-conference slate, UVA was -5.1 in turnover margin
- Virginia currently ranks seventh in the nation in strength of schedule this season, with games against both Notre Dame and Louisville still remaining