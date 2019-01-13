Women’s basketball: UVA falls 66-38 to No. 8 NC State

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The UVA women’s basketball team (7-10, 1-3 ACC) lost 66-38 to No. 8 NC State (17-0, 4-0 ACC) on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers were led by a 15-point performance from junior guard Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.). Willoughby also paced the Cavaliers in rebounding with eight.

Two NC State players finished the game with double-doubles with Erika Cassell scoring 15 points with 10 rebounds and Kiara Leslie scoring 12 points with 10 rebounds. Virginia shot 23.1 percent (12-of-52) while the Wolfpack shot 40.9 percent (27-of-66). NC State held a 48-33 edge in rebounding.

NC State opened the game on an 11-2 run and never looked back, building up a 31-15 advantage at halftime. After falling behind by 28 points with three minutes remaining in the third quarter, Virginia made a charge with freshman guard Erica Martinsen (Clarence, N.Y.) hitting a three pointer late in the third.

An and-one from Willoughby to start the fourth followed by a fastbreak layup and a three-pointer from junior guard Dominique Toussaint (Staten Island, N.Y.) cut the deficit down to 19, but NC State outscored the Cavaliers 17-8 in the final seven minutes of the game.

Related

Subscribe Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined. Click here!

News From Around the Web

Shop Google