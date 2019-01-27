Women’s Basketball: UVA falls 52-42 to Wake Forest

The UVA women’s basketball team (8-12, 2-5 ACC) fell 52-42 to Wake Forest (10-10, 1-6 ACC) on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.

Junior guards Dominique Toussaint (Staten Island, N.Y.) had her second-straight 19-point scoring performance to lead the Cavaliers. Ivana Raca scored 21 points to pace the Demon Deacons. Virginia shot 25.9 percent (15-of-58) while Wake Forest shot 37.0 percent (20-of-54). Wake Forest outrebounded the Cavaliers, 48-33.

Wake Forest mounted an 11-2 run in the first quarter to build up an early nine-point lead. Virginia narrowed the gap to four after back-to-back steals and layups from junior forward Lisa Jablonowski (Ernster, Luxembourg) and Toussaint, but Wake responded by hitting back-to-back threes, building up a 27-15 halftime advantage.

After trailing by as many as 17, a three-pointer from Toussaint made it a 38-27 game with 1:55 remaining in the third quarter. The Cavaliers added four more points to build up a 9-0 run to close out the half. The Cavaliers made it a four-point game, 44-40, on a layup from Toussaint with 4:21 remaining, but the Deacons ended an 0-of-6 shooting drought by making an and-one on the opposite end to go back up by seven. Ivana Raca hit a three for Wake with 1:17 remaining to put the Demon Deacons up 50-42.