Women’s Basketball: Thursday’s Virginia/Virginia Tech game postponed

Published Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, 2:08 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The ACC announced today changes to its women’s basketball schedule, including postponements, rescheduled games and adjustments to tipoff times and television networks.

The Clemson at Florida State, Georgia Tech at Duke and Virginia at Virginia Tech women’s basketball games scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6, have been postponed.

Florida State, Georgia Tech and Virginia are adhering to the outlined COVID protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

Following the ACC’s modified 2021-22 COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy, the league also announced rescheduled games from postponements earlier in the season. Miami will travel to Virginia on Tuesday, Feb. 15 for a 6 p.m. game that will be broadcast on ACCNX.

The full 2021-2022 ACC women’s basketball schedule can be found on theACC.com.

Related



