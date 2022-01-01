Women’s Basketball: Sunday’s Virginia game against Miami postponed

The ACC announced today that the Miami at Virginia women’s basketball game scheduled for Sunday has been postponed.

Virginia is adhering to the outlined COVID protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

Following the ACC’s modified 2021-22 COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy, the ACC will look to reschedule the Miami at Virginia game.

The full 2021-2022 ACC women’s basketball schedule can be found on theACC.com.

The UVA Athletic Ticket Office will contact ticket holders directly with options under the Fans First program.

