Women’s Basketball: St. Mary’s bests EMU, 45-43

Published Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, 9:29 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The EMU basketball women lost on the road at St. Mary’s by a score of 45-43 on Sunday. The non-conference loss puts the Royals at 1-8 on the season with only ODAC games remaining on the schedule.

EMU returns to the court in the New Year on January 4, when they host Ferrum at 4:30pm.

A slow offensive start in the first quarter held the score even before Emily McCombs (Culpeper, Va./Eastern View) hit a jumper followed by a three pointer to start a 10-0 run for the Royals as they took a 19-9 lead.

The Seahawks (3-6) began the second quarter on 6-0 run to cut the deficit to four. EMU countered with a 7-0 run highlighted by a Jada Jackson (Portsmouth, Va./Churchland) three pointer, but an 8-2 run by St. Mary’s to close out the quarter put the score at 28-25 going into halftime.

A scoring drought plagued the third quarter as the first points came at the 5:32 mark on a jumper by McCombs. The Seahawks tied the game at 32 apiece with 1:32 left in the frame, but a pair of made free throws by May Wadman (Purcellville, Va./Homeschool) gave the Royals a one point lead heading into the fourth.

Jade Payton (Berryville, Va./Clarke County) hit a jumper with 6:02 remaining to give EMU a 40-35 lead. A five minute scoring drought allowed St. Mary’s to go on a 10-0 and swing the five point lead to their advantage.

Chloe Roach (Leesburg, Va./Tuscarora) got the Royals within two points with 49 seconds remaining, but they came up empty on their last possession before the final horn went off.

EMU held the slight margin in shots making 33.3% (18-54) from the field as the Seahawks shot 32.7% (17-52). The Royals also took the advantage in rebounds 50-32.

Jackson finished as the leading scorer for EMU with 10 points while pulling in nine rebounds. McCombs had nine points off the bench with two assists. Payton had eight points and three steals in her first career start.

Gina Seifert led St. Mary’s in scoring with 13 points while picking up seven rebounds and four blocks on the defensive end. Kyaira Priest finished with 12 points.

Related