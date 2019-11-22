Women’s Basketball: Slow start dooms EMU in loss to Southern Virginia

The EMU basketball women lost at home to Southern Virginia on Friday by a score of 73-57. This game was the Rowdy Royals game for the women and their first game hosting the two-day, EMU Invitational.

The women return to the court on Saturday to take on the Apprentice School at 4:00pm.

The Knights started the game with a 7-0 run to quickly take control. Constance Komara (Harrisonburg, Va./Harrisonburg) hit a three pointer at the 2:42 mark to get EMU within four points, but another 6-0 run by SVU gave them a 19-9 advantage heading into the second quarter.

Holding the Knights on their first four possessions, Chloe Roach (Leesburg, Va./Tuscarora) scored six of the next eight points for the Royals to keep them within nine. Emily McCombs (Culpeper, Va./Eastern View) and Lexi Deffenbaugh (Fishersville, Va./Wilson Memorial) combined for six EMU points before the half as Southern Virginia led 32-24.

The Knights increased their lead to 14 in the third quarter. Jada Jackson (Portsmouth, Va./Churchland) and McCombs combined for nine points at the end of the period to cut the deficit to nine.

After another Jackson layup to cut the lead to seven, SVU used a 10-0 run to pull ahead by 17 with 6:52 to go in the fourth quarter. The Knights would hold the Royals until the end of the game.

EMU shot 32.3% from the floor while Southern Virginia shot 45.7%. SVU also used height to their advantage pulling in 49 rebounds compared to 37 for the Royals.

Roach led EMU with 13 points with three blocks. Jackson and McCombs both finished with 10 points. Komara finished with nine points and six rebounds.

Katie Garrish had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead Southern Virginia. Savannah Christenson also scored 15 points.

