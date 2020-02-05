Women’s Basketball: Shenandoah U. blasts past EMU

Shenandoah was able to shoot its way to a 79-43 win over EMU on Tuesday.

The first half belonged to the Hornets (14-7/9-4 ODAC) as they began with an 8-2 run. A Chrissy Delawder (Broadway, Va./Broadway) triple brought the score to 10-7 at the 3:59 mark in the first quarter. Then a cold spell plagued the Royals which allowed Shenandoah to close out the half on a 24-2 run.

A Constance Komara (Harrisonburg, Va./Harrisonburg) three pointer ended the scoreless drought which sparked a series of scoring for EMU. They came away with points in eight out of their last nine possessions in the third quarter.

Despite the good fourth quarter shooting by the Royals, the game was already in the Hornets’ hands as they would add to their lead with 24 points in the final frame.

Shenandoah shot 46.2% (30-65) from the field and 60% (6-10) from three-point range. EMU shot a dismal 28.8% (15-52) for the game.

Chloe Roach (Leesburg, Va./Tuscarora) was a bright spot for the Royals. She scored 21 points for the second game in a row, along with five rebounds and three steals. Komara finished with six points as Delawder and Jade Payton (Berryville, Va./Clarke County) both had five.

The Hornets were led by Sarah Sondrol with 14 points. Olivia Weinel and Jordan Sondrol each scored 10.

The Runnin Royals (3-16/2-11 ODAC) hit the road this Saturday, playing a 2:00pm game at Randolph College.

