Women’s Basketball: Randolph-Macon too much for EMU

The EMU basketball women lost on the road at Randolph-Macon by a score of 96-50 on Tuesday.

The Royals (1-6/0-2 ODAC) look to rebound at home on Saturday, Dec. 7 when they take on Randolph at 2:00pm.

The first few minutes of the game were back and forth until Emily McCombs (Culpeper, Va./Eastern View) hit a jumper to give EMU an early 6-5 lead. The Yellow Jackets (2-4/1-2 ODAC) responded by taking advantage of a 15-2 run to finish out the first quarter.

Jada Jackson (Portsmouth, Va./Churchland) led the EMU offense in the second quarter as she scored 11 of the team’s 13 points in the frame as R-MC built their lead to 47-21 by halftime.

The second half would prove to be much of the same as the Yellow Jackets continued to knockdown shots, shooting 63.6% in the third quarter. Chloe Roach (Leesburg, Va./Tuscarora) scored 20 points in the second half as in offensive push for EMU.

Randolph-Macon shot 46.9% (38-81) from the field and 33.3% (3-9) from three-point range. The Royals shot 28.4% (19-67) and 13.6% (3-22) from behind the arc. R-MC took advantage on the boards outrebounding EMU 66-32.

Roach finished with 26 along with six rebounds and three steals. Jackson finished with 13 points and four rebounds.

The Yellow Jackets were led by Kelly Williams who posted 21 points, 17 rebounds, and five blocks.

