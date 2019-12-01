Women’s Basketball: Oregon State foils Liberty upset bid
Liberty led No. 5/7 Oregon State at halftime and was tied with the undefeated Beavers during the final minute of the third quarter Saturday afternoon at Watsco Center.
However, the Beavers successfully withstood the Lady Flames’ upset bid to pull out a 68-55 triumph and emerge as the only 2-0 team at the Miami Thanksgiving Classic.
After Liberty tied the score at 43-43 on Ria Gulley’s jumper with 1:09 to play in the third period, Oregon State (7-0) held the Lady Flames scoreless for the next 6:09.
During that time, Mikayla Pivec scored six of her 14 points to put the Beavers on top for good and help head coach Scott Rueck record his 500th career victory.
Liberty falls to 2-6 with its 29th straight defeat against a Top 25 opponent despite holding the high-powered Beavers’ offense in check.
Oregon State scored a season-low 68 points and shot just 39.6 percent (21-of-53) from the field, well below its season average of 52.3 percent shooting.
