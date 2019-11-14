Women’s Basketball: Mary Baldwin threes best EMU

Three point shooting led the way for Mary Baldwin as they got the better of the EMU basketball women by a score of 86-64 on Wednesday. The Fighting Squirrels shot 46.4% from behind the arc as the Royals could not keep up with the scoring on the road.

Eastern Mennonite plays their first game inside Yoder Arena in their next contest on Saturday Nov. 16 as they host Hood at 2:00pm.

EMU had their offense rolling to start the game. Six points by both Chrissy Delawder (Broadway, Va./Broadway) and Hailey Page (Winchester, Va./Millbrook) jumped them out to a 12-7 advantage halfway through the first quarter. Mary Baldwin made a 15-3 run in the final 3:20 of the quarter to lead 25-17 entering the second.

The Fighting Squirrels made three of their first four, 3-pointer attempts as they quickly widened their lead to 38-19 in the second period. Lexi Deffenbaugh (Fishersville, Va./Wilson Memorial) hit a pair of threes to help spark a 13-4 charge for EMU before going into halftime trailing 42-32.

The Royals closed the gap to six points before Mary Baldwin hit four straight shots and made a free throw to increase the lead back up to 17 with 6:49 left in the third quarter. The Fighting Squirrels continued to increase their lead into the fourth quarter to as much as 26 points to carry the way to the end.

The Royals shot 36.2% from the floor, while Mary Baldwin made 42.1% of their shots. The Fighting Squirrels finished 13-28 from three-point range while holding EMU to 3-11 (27.3%).

Chloe Roach (Leesburg, Va./Tuscarora) led the Royals with 15 points and eight rebounds. Delawder finished with 12 points and seven rebounds while Deffenbaugh had 10 points with three steals. Page ended with nine points and picked up three blocks.

Jalen Gathers led Mary Baldwin with 25 points as all four of the other starts scored in double figures.

