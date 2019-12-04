Women’s Basketball: Lytle’s 20 leads Liberty past ECU, 81-66
Emily Lytle scored 12 of her game-high and season-high 20 points during the second half Tuesday evening at the Vines Center, helping Liberty erase a halftime deficit to pick up an 81-66 victory over East Carolina.
Liberty (3-6) shot a season-high 57.1 percent (32-of-56) and scored a season-best 81 points during its first home win of the 2019-20 campaign.
The victory also marked the Lady Flames’ first-ever triumph over ECU and their inaugural win against an American Athletic Conference foe.
ECU (3-6) dressed only seven players due to injury but put up a scrappy effort. The Pirates forced 31 Liberty turnovers, converting the miscues into 27 points.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.