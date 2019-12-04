Women’s Basketball: Lytle’s 20 leads Liberty past ECU, 81-66

Published Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, 9:19 am

Emily Lytle scored 12 of her game-high and season-high 20 points during the second half Tuesday evening at the Vines Center, helping Liberty erase a halftime deficit to pick up an 81-66 victory over East Carolina.

Liberty (3-6) shot a season-high 57.1 percent (32-of-56) and scored a season-best 81 points during its first home win of the 2019-20 campaign.

The victory also marked the Lady Flames’ first-ever triumph over ECU and their inaugural win against an American Athletic Conference foe.

ECU (3-6) dressed only seven players due to injury but put up a scrappy effort. The Pirates forced 31 Liberty turnovers, converting the miscues into 27 points.

