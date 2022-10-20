Women’s Basketball: Louisville, Virginia Tech 1-2 in preseason ACC hoops poll

Louisville is the 2022-2023 ACC Women’s Basketball preseason favorite, according to the league’s Blue Ribbon Panel comprised of the ACC’s 15 head coaches and a select voting panel.

The Cardinals, who were slotted No. 7 nationally in Tuesday’s Preseason AP Poll, received 31 of 60 first-place votes in the ACC balloting with a total of 1,069 points.

After earning its highest preseason ranking in the AP Poll (13th), Virginia Tech earned its highest-ever preseason ranking in the ACC predicted order of finish at the No. 2 position.

The Hokies picked up 17 first-place votes and 984 points. Three-time defending ACC champion NC State closely followed at No. 3 with eight first-place votes and 963 points.

Notre Dame earned the final four first-place votes and 942 points, while North Carolina rounded out the top-5 with 895 points. Miami placed sixth with 674 points, while Duke landed seventh at 627 points.

Georgia Tech (623 points) followed in eighth with Florida State (553) and Syracuse (370) rounding out the top-10, respectively. Virginia (303), Clemson (275), Boston College (271), Wake Forest (256) and Pitt (187) close out this year’s predicted order of finish.

The reigning ACC Player of the Year, Virginia Tech senior Elizabeth Kitley, has been selected as the Preseason Player of the Year with 49 of 60 first-place votes. The Summerfield, North Carolina, native ranked second in the ACC in scoring with 18.1 points per game and in rebounding with 9.8 boards per contest last season. Her 55.1 shooting percentage from the field paced the conference, and she ranked second in blocks with a 2.4 clip.

Louisville’s duo of Hailey Van Lith (seven first-place votes) and Morgan Jones (one) and Notre Dame’s Olivia Miles (three) all received first-place votes from the Panel and joined Kitley on the Preseason All-ACC team. Also earning the honor were North Carolina’s Deja Kelly, NC State tandem Diamond Johnson and Jakia Brown-Turner, Wake Forest’s Jewel Spear and Virginia Tech duo Ashley Owusu and Taylor Soule.

Owusu also earned a spot on the Blue Ribbon Panel Newcomer Watch List. Owusu was joined by NC State’s Saniya Rivers, Syracuse’s Dyaisha Fair, Florida State’s Ta’Niya Latson, Miami’s Haley Cavinder and Clemson’s Ruby Whitehorn. Cavinder and Whitehorn tied for the final spot on the Watch List.

Points are determined by the Blue Ribbon Panel ranking, with the votes from the league’s head coaches counting twice.

Five ACC teams earned spots in the Preseason Associated Press Poll – Louisville (No. 7), Notre Dame (No. 9), NC State (No. 10), North Carolina (No. 12) and Virginia Tech (No. 13). The ACC was the only conference to land five or more teams in the top-15.

Conference play starts on Sunday, Nov. 13 with Wake Forest playing at Virginia on ACC Network. The first full day of league games is Thursday, Dec. 29 with seven scheduled contests.

The 2023 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will be held March 1-5 at the Greensboro Coliseum. For the first time, ACC Network will be the exclusive broadcast home for the first four days of the tournament, with all 13 games available on ACCN. The championship game will air on ESPN or ESPN2.

Predicted Order of Finish

(60 voters)

Louisville (31) – 1068 Virginia Tech (17) – 984 NC State (8) – 963 Notre Dame (4) – 942 North Carolina – 895 Miami – 674 Duke – 627 Georgia Tech – 623 Florida State – 553 Syracuse – 379 Virginia – 303 Clemson – 275 Boston College – 271 Wake Forest – 256 Pittsburgh – 187

Preseason Player of the Year

Elizabeth Kitley, Sr., C, Virginia Tech

Blue Ribbon Panel Preseason All-ACC Team

Elizabeth Kitley, Sr., C, Virginia Tech (49)

Hailey Van Lith, Jr., G, Louisville (7)

Olivia Miles, So., G, Notre Dame (3)

Deja Kelly, Jr., G, North Carolina

Diamond Johnson, Jr., G, NC State

Jakia Brown-Turner, Sr., F, NC State

Jewel Spear, Jr., G, Wake Forest

Ashley Owusu, Sr., G, Virginia Tech

Morgan Jones, Grad., G, Louisville (1)

Taylor Soule, Grad., G, Virginia Tech

Blue Ribbon Panel Newcomer Watch List