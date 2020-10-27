Women’s Basketball: Liberty gets new-look ASUN Conference schedule for 2020-2021

Published Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, 5:42 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The ASUN Conference has unveiled a new-look women’s basketball schedule for the upcoming 2020-2021 season.

Liberty will still face each of the other eight ASUN squads twice this season for a total of 16 conference games. However, both matchups against a given opponent will take place during a single weekend at a single location. All ASUN women’s basketball conference games are slated for Friday and Sunday, beginning on New Year’s Day.

All of the Lady Flames’ Friday ASUN games at Liberty Arena will tip off at 7 p.m., with the exception of the New Year’s Day matchup with Lipscomb, which is set for 2 p.m. All Sunday ASUN games at Liberty Arena are scheduled for 2 p.m. tipoffs.

Tipping Things Off

For the first time in three years as a conference member, Liberty will open ASUN play at home. Lipscomb will be the first ASUN team to visit Liberty Arena, with contests scheduled for Jan. 1 and Jan. 3.

This will mark the Lady Flames’ first New Year’s Day contest in 31 years. Liberty previously hosted Cornell on Jan. 1, 1990.

Clashes of the Co-Champions

Liberty was poised to play the 2020 ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship title game at FGCU on March 15 before the game was cancelled due to COVID-19. The two teams were named co-champions of the tournament.

The Lady Flames will head to FGCU for back-to-back contests, Jan. 8 and Jan. 10 at Alico Arena.

What’s New?

Bellarmine joins the ASUN Conference this season, essentially replacing NJIT to keep it a nine-team league. Liberty will close out the regular season with its first-ever contests at Knights Hall, Feb. 26 and Feb. 28.

Active Streaks

The Lady Flames will enter ASUN play with their longest conference winning streak during two seasons as a conference member. Liberty won its last six ASUN games of the 2019-20 regular season. The Lady Flames have defeated eight straight ASUN opponents overall, also including their 2020 ASUN Championship triumphs over Kennesaw State and North Alabama.

Liberty will be aiming to win 10 or more conference games for the 23rd consecutive season in 2020-21. The Lady Flames finished 11-5 in ASUN play last season.

2020-2021 Liberty ASUN Schedule

Jan. 1 – Home vs. Lipscomb – 2 p.m.

Jan. 3 – Home vs. Lipscomb – 2 p.m.

Jan. 8 – at FGCU – TBA

Jan. 10 – at FGCU – TBA

Jan. 15 – Home vs. Stetson – 7 p.m.

Jan. 17 – Home vs. Stetson – 2 p.m.

Jan. 22 – at Kennesaw State – TBA

Jan. 24 – at Kennesaw State – TBA

Jan. 29 – Home vs. Jacksonville – 7 p.m.

Jan. 31 – Home vs. Jacksonville – 2 p.m.

Feb. 5 – at North Florida – TBA

Feb. 7 – at North Florida – TBA

Feb. 12 – Home vs. North Alabama – 7 p.m.

Feb. 14 – Home vs. North Alabama – 2 p.m.

Feb. 26 – at Bellarmine – TBA

Feb. 28 – at Bellarmine – TBA

Related

Comments