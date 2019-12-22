Women’s Basketball: Liberty defeats Kansas City to win Holiday Classic
Liberty heads into the Christmas holiday on a high note after a dominating 68-44 victory over Roo Holiday Classic host Kansas City.
Led by tournament MVP Asia Todd, the Lady Flames have now won five games in a row.
Liberty (7-6) led from start to finish on Saturday, finishing as the tournament’s only 2-0 team and trailing for only 33 seconds on the weekend. Keyen Green (15 points, 7 rebounds) paced eight Lady Flames who scored six points or more versus the Roos.
That grouping also included all-tournament team members Emily Lytle (10 points, 6 rebounds) and Mya McMillian (6 points, team-high 8 rebounds).
Kansas City (6-7) was held to a season-low 44 points, shooting just 27.8 percent (15-of-54) from the field. Preseason WAC Player of the Year Ericka Mattingly managed only eight points, falling nearly 10 points shy of her season average.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.