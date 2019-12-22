Women’s Basketball: Liberty defeats Kansas City to win Holiday Classic

Published Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, 7:02 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Liberty heads into the Christmas holiday on a high note after a dominating 68-44 victory over Roo Holiday Classic host Kansas City.

Led by tournament MVP Asia Todd, the Lady Flames have now won five games in a row.

Liberty (7-6) led from start to finish on Saturday, finishing as the tournament’s only 2-0 team and trailing for only 33 seconds on the weekend. Keyen Green (15 points, 7 rebounds) paced eight Lady Flames who scored six points or more versus the Roos.

That grouping also included all-tournament team members Emily Lytle (10 points, 6 rebounds) and Mya McMillian (6 points, team-high 8 rebounds).

Kansas City (6-7) was held to a season-low 44 points, shooting just 27.8 percent (15-of-54) from the field. Preseason WAC Player of the Year Ericka Mattingly managed only eight points, falling nearly 10 points shy of her season average.

Related