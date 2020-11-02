Women’s Basketball: Liberty announces road games at Virginia Tech, W&M

The 2020-2021 Liberty women’s basketball schedule is now complete, with the addition of in-state road games at Virginia Tech (Nov. 28) and William & Mary (Dec. 22).

Liberty at Virginia Tech

Nov. 28

Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg)

Virginia Tech is coming off its fourth consecutive 20-win season under Kenny Brooks. The 2019-20 Hokies went 21-9, highlighted by their best-ever ACC record (11-7).

Liberty will be traveling to Blacksburg in November for the second year in a row. Virginia Tech held off the Lady Flames by a 73-69 score on Nov. 15, 2019, improving to 16-1 all-time in the head-to-head series. It marked the fourth time in the teams’ last five meetings that the game was decided by five points or fewer.

The Lady Flames will face an ACC opponent for the eighth consecutive season, seeking their first ACC triumph since a 45-43 decision at Virginia Tech on Dec. 30, 2008.

Liberty at William & Mary

Dec. 22

Kaplan Arena (Williamsburg)

The 2019-20 William & Mary Tribe set a program record for wins in a season, going 21-8 overall and 12-6 in CAA play.

The Lady Flames and Tribe will square off on the hardwood for the 19th time overall but for the first time in 15 years. Liberty recorded a 73-56 home win over William & Mary, Nov. 26, 2005 at the Vines Center, in the teams’ most recent matchup. The victory improved Liberty’s record to 7-11 in the head-to-head series with the Tribe, which dates back to the 1978-79 campaign.

Liberty’s 2020-2021 Non-Conference Schedule

Nov. 25 – at Ohio

Nov. 28 – at Virginia Tech – 2 p.m.

Dec. 1 – Home vs. Norfolk State – 7 p.m.

Dec. 6 – at Memphis

Dec. 9 – Home vs. Hampton – 7 p.m.

Dec. 13 – Home vs. Carson-Newman – 2 p.m.

Dec. 16 – at High Point

Dec. 19 – Home vs. Belmont Abbey – 5 p.m.

Dec. 22 – at William & Mary – noon

