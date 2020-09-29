Women’s Basketball: Liberty adds three non-conference matchups to December schedule

The Liberty women’s basketball team has added a trio of December contests to its 2020-2021 non-conference schedule.

The Lady Flames will play host to Carson-Newman (Dec. 13) and Belmont Abbey (Dec. 19) at Liberty Arena, while playing a Dec. 16 road game at former Big South rival High Point.

Carson-Newman at Liberty

Dec. 13

Carson-Newman of the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) is coming off its fourth consecutive 20-win season. The Lady Eagles went 22-8 overall and 17-5 in SAC play in 2019-20, earning a berth in the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship.

Despite being situated less than 300 miles apart (Carson-Newman is located in Jefferson City, Tenn.), Liberty and Carson-Newman have never squared off on the hardwood.

Liberty at High Point

Dec. 16

Under the direction of longtime FGCU assistant Chelsea Banbury, High Point finished 16-13 in 2019-20 with a 14-6 Big South Conference mark. The Panthers won five straight games to close out their final season at the Millis Center.

Liberty and High Point will be meeting for the 56th time but the first since a 78-54 Lady Flames triumph in the Big South Women’s Basketball Championship semifinals on March 10, 2018 at the Vines Center. Liberty is 41-14 all-time against the Panthers, including 9-1 in the last 10 meetings.

The Lady Flames will play their 33rd and final game at the Millis Center, as High Point is scheduled to move into Qubein Arena for the 2021-22 season. Liberty is 26-6 all-time at the facility and won three Big South Championship titles (2009, 2010 and 2012) at the Millis Center.

High Point is the second Big South Conference opponent on Liberty’s schedule, following a Dec. 9 matchup with Hampton at the Vines Center.

Belmont Abbey at Liberty

Dec. 19

Belmont Abbey posted an impressive 27-3 record last season, claiming the Conference Carolinas regular-season title at 21-1. The Crusaders were set to make their first NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship appearance in six years before the tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Liberty has won both previous matchups with Belmont Abbey, including a 78-77 home victory on Dec. 11, 1986 and a 65-60 triumph in Belmont, N.C., on Dec. 8, 1987.

Liberty 2020-2021 Non-Conference Schedule

Nov. 25 – at Ohio

Dec. 1 – Home vs. Norfolk State

Dec. 6 – at Memphis

Dec. 9 – Home vs. Hampton

Dec. 13 – Home vs. Carson-Newman

Dec. 16 – at High Point

Dec. 19 – Home vs. Belmont Abbey

Liberty’s remaining non-conference matchups will be announced during the coming weeks.

