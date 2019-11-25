Women’s Basketball: Kornegay-Lucas named ACC Freshman of the Week

UVA women’s basketball guard Kylie Kornegay-Lucas (Camden, Del.) has been named the ACC Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Week.

Kornegay-Lucas carried Virginia to a 56-53 overtime victory against Old Dominion, logging her first career double-double with 31 points and 12 rebounds In addition to making 10 of Virginia’s 19 field goals and going 10-of-11 from the free throw line, she also stole an inbounds pass with 3.0 seconds remaining in overtime of a then two-point game to wrap up the victory for the Cavaliers. It was only the second 30-point game by a Cavalier player since March of 2010.

This is the first ACC Freshman of the Week honor for a Cavalier since Dominique Toussaint earned the accolade on Feb. 6, 2017. This is the second weekly conference honor that a Cavalier has earned this season as senior Jocelyn Willoughby was named the ACC Player of the Week on Nov. 11 after scoring 31 points in the season-opener against Bucknell.

