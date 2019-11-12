Women’s Basketball: Jocelyn Willoughby named ACC Player of the Week

UVA women’s basketball senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) has been named the ACC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Willoughby dominated in the Cavaliers’ season-opening game against Bucknell, scoring 31 points, the first 30-point game for a Cavalier since 2010. Willoughby also led the team in rebounding, grabbing 11 boards for her 15th career double-double. After being heavily defended in the first half of Saturday’s game at USC, she managed to overcome the attention and score 10 second-half points to average 20.5 points per game in the first two games of the season.

This is the first ACC Player of the Week honor for a Cavalier since Faith Randolph earned the accolade on Dec. 28, 2015. This is the second weekly conference honor that Willoughby has earned in her career as she was voted the ACC Rookie of the Week on Jan. 20, 2017.

