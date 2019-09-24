Women’s Basketball: EMU releases 2019-2020 schedule

EMU women’s basketball head coach Jenny Posey has released the schedule for the 2019-2020 season.

The Royals begin their 25-game regular season at the R-MC Tip-Off Classic in Ashland, Va. on Nov. 9-10 playing games against William Peace and Vermont Tech.

Click here to see the entire 2019-20 EMU women’s basketball schedule.

The women open up in Yoder Arena with Hood on Nov. 16 then host the EMU Invitational Nov. 22-23. They play against Southern Virginia as the Rowdy Royals Game on Friday the 22nd, then against Apprentice on Saturday.

Back-to-back away games at Lynchburg then Randolph-Macon is how conference play starts for the women before coming home to host Randolph. Just a single non-conference to end the month of December before beginning the New Year with the bulk of their 18-game conference schedule.

Including Lynchburg, the Royals have single games with Ferrum, Virginia Wesleyan, Hollins, Guilford, and Shenandoah while matching up with the other six schools twice.

The last home game will be Senior Recognition on Feb. 19 when the women welcome Bridgewater to Yoder Arena. The season wraps up on the road at Roanoke on Feb. 22.

The ODAC Tournament starts the following Monday, Feb. 24, with the 7-10 seeds playing in First Round games. The quarterfinals are Friday, Feb. 27 at the Salem Civic Center, culminating with the semifinals and championship game on Feb. 29-March 1.

Eastern Mennonite finished the 2018-19 season with a record of 10-16 overall and 7-11 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, earning the No. 10 seed in the postseason tournament.