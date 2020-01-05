Women’s Basketball: EMU rally comes up short

After tying the game with 4:54 left in the fourth quarter overcoming a 14-point deficit, the EMU basketball women fell to Ferrum 58-55 on Saturday.

The Panthers (1-11/1-4 ODAC) jumped out to a 6-4 lead to start the game. Jade Payton (Berryville, Va./Clarke County) hit a three pointer followed by an Emily McCombs (Culpeper, Va./Eastern View) jumper to put EMU (1-9/0-4 ODAC) in front 9-6. Ferrum would tie the game as the first period ended.

Lexi Deffenbaugh (Fishersville, Va./Wilson Memorial) started the second quarter with a made three pointer then a free throw by May Wadman (Purcellville, Va./Homeschool) pushed the Royals’ lead to four. The Panthers responded with a 13-2 run as they took a 27-20 lead into halftime.

Ferrum started the second half outscoring EMU by seven to push their lead to 39-25 with 3:58 left in the third quarter. From there the Royals began their comeback effort with Jada Jackson (Portsmouth, Va./Churchland) drawing a foul on a made layup as she drove to the basket.

Payton hit a three before the quarter break then completed a three-point play on the first EMU possession of the fourth quarter. Anya Kauffman (Goshen, Ind./Bethany Christian) hit a three pointer followed by five straight points by Jackson as the lead was cut to four with 6:46 left.

McCombs tied the game at 48 on a layup, but Ferrum took advantage of a Royals’ scoring drought to pull ahead by five with 30 seconds remaining as they would hold on until the end.

EMU held a slight advantage in shooting making 36.4% (20-55) of their shots as the Panthers shot 35.7% (20-56).

Payton finished as the leading scorer for EMU with 13 points. Jackson scored 12 points while picking up two blocks. Tiffany Carey (Bedford, Va./Jefferson Forest) and McCombs each scored six while combining for seven rebounds.

Aisha Martin led Ferrum in scoring with 20 points and Kayla Cabiness scored 17 for the Panthers.