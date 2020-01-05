Women’s Basketball: EMU rally comes up short
After tying the game with 4:54 left in the fourth quarter overcoming a 14-point deficit, the EMU basketball women fell to Ferrum 58-55 on Saturday.
The Panthers (1-11/1-4 ODAC) jumped out to a 6-4 lead to start the game. Jade Payton (Berryville, Va./Clarke County) hit a three pointer followed by an Emily McCombs (Culpeper, Va./Eastern View) jumper to put EMU (1-9/0-4 ODAC) in front 9-6. Ferrum would tie the game as the first period ended.
Lexi Deffenbaugh (Fishersville, Va./Wilson Memorial) started the second quarter with a made three pointer then a free throw by May Wadman (Purcellville, Va./Homeschool) pushed the Royals’ lead to four. The Panthers responded with a 13-2 run as they took a 27-20 lead into halftime.
Ferrum started the second half outscoring EMU by seven to push their lead to 39-25 with 3:58 left in the third quarter. From there the Royals began their comeback effort with Jada Jackson (Portsmouth, Va./Churchland) drawing a foul on a made layup as she drove to the basket.
Payton hit a three before the quarter break then completed a three-point play on the first EMU possession of the fourth quarter. Anya Kauffman (Goshen, Ind./Bethany Christian) hit a three pointer followed by five straight points by Jackson as the lead was cut to four with 6:46 left.
McCombs tied the game at 48 on a layup, but Ferrum took advantage of a Royals’ scoring drought to pull ahead by five with 30 seconds remaining as they would hold on until the end.
EMU held a slight advantage in shooting making 36.4% (20-55) of their shots as the Panthers shot 35.7% (20-56).
Payton finished as the leading scorer for EMU with 13 points. Jackson scored 12 points while picking up two blocks. Tiffany Carey (Bedford, Va./Jefferson Forest) and McCombs each scored six while combining for seven rebounds.
Aisha Martin led Ferrum in scoring with 20 points and Kayla Cabiness scored 17 for the Panthers.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.