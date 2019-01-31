Women’s basketball: EMU loses at Virginia Wesleyan

The EMU basketball women lost on the road at Virginia Wesleyan 76-53 Wednesday night. The Royals fall to 9-11 on the season and 6-7 in conference play.

The women look to end their two-game losing skid on the road Saturday, February 2, at Emory & Henry with that contest tipping-off at 2:00pm.

Virginia Wesleyan (11-10, 8-6 ODAC) started the game on a high scoring note and did not surrender the lead the entire way. The Marlins jumped out to an early 13-5 lead over EMU. Lexi Dean (Elkton, Va./East Rockingham) scored the first five points for the Royals. Dean finished as one of EMU’s leading scorers with 13 points and six rebounds.

The second quarter was similar to the first as Virginia Wesleyan continued to build their lead to as much as 18 points. Lindsey Krisak (Alexandria, Va./Thomas A. Edison) made a three pointer in the last minute of the half to give the Royals momentum before going into halftime trailing 30-15.

EMU came out with a sense of tenacity in the second half as Chrissy Delawder (Broadway, Va./Broadway) and Krisak made back-to-back shots to get the Royals back within ten points. Virginia Wesleyan responded with six points of their own. Delawder countered by making a big three pointer then Emily McCombs (Culpeper, Va./Eastern View) made a pair of free throws to get the score to 36-25. The Marlins then used a 16-6 run to pull away from EMU and increase their lead to 52-31 with 8:41 left in the fourth quarter.

The Royals kept climbing their way back into the game. With 6:10 remaining, Dean was fouled grabbing an offensive rebound then made the ensuing jump shot. McCombs stole the ball back from the Marlins and made a three pointer which was followed by a Dean layup to get EMU back within 11 points.

Virginia Wesleyan used another run to outscore the Royals 12-4 to build back their earlier established lead was able to keep EMU at bay for the final minutes of the game.

EMU shot 38.9% (21-54) in the game and 26.1% (6-23) from three point range. Virginia Wesleyan shot 42.6% (26-61) and 33.3% (7-21) from behind the arc. The separation in scoring was in free throws as the Marlins were 17-22 (77.3%) from the line compared to the Royals who were 5-10 (50%).

Delawder was the other leading scorer for EMU also with 13 points and 7 rebounds. McCombs finished with 11 points. Krisak scored nine points and had four assists.

Jayla Harris was the leading scorer for Virginia Wesleyan with 31 points and six rebounds. Amanda Gerni added 24 points for the Marlins.