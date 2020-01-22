Women’s Basketball: EMU falls to Randolph-Macon

Published Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, 10:36 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The EMU basketball women lost to Randolph-Macon on Tuesday by a score of 89-56. The Royals fall to 2-13 on the season and 1-8 in ODAC play.

The women are back at home on Saturday, Jan. 26 when they host Washington and Lee at 4:30pm.

Chloe Roach (Leesburg, Va./Tuscarora) scored eight points in the first quarter as the Royals played even with the Yellow Jackets (7-8/6-4 ODAC). Tiffany Carey (Bedford, Va./Jefferson Forest) made a layup to put EMU in front by two points before R-MC took a 23-22 lead into the second quarter.

Back-to-back three pointers by Chrissy Delawder (Broadway, Va./Broadway) and Lexi Deffenbaugh (Fishersville, Va./Wilson Memorial) tied the game at 30 with six minutes until halftime. The Yellow Jackets then proceeded to go on a 9-2 run as they began to take control of the game. Randolph-Macon took a 46-36 lead into halftime.

The Yellow Jackets started the second half with a 17-0 run while taking advantage of an EMU scoring drought. RM-C continued to grow their lead, taking a 74-45 lead into the fourth quarter where they would continue to score until the final buzzer.

Randolph-Macon shot 44.4% (32-72) from the field and collected 52 rebounds. The Royals made 34.8% (23-66) of their shots while only getting 34 rebounds.

Roach finished with 12 points and five rebounds. Delawder scored seven and pulled in 10 rebounds for EMU.

Michal Ross led the Yellow Jackets in scoring with 22 points as their other four starters all scored in double figures.

Related