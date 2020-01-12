Women’s Basketball: EMU defeats Hollins to snap skid

EMU defeated Hollins on Saturday by a score of 77-64. This was the first win at home for the Royals this season, bringing their record to 2-10 overall and 1-5 in the ODAC.

The Royals got out to a hot start jumping out to a 14-5 lead as four of their first five buckets came as three pointers. Hollins used an 8-0 run to work their way back to take an 18-17 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Two free throws put Hollins up by three in the first minute of the second quarter until Constance Komara (Harrisonburg, Va./Harrisonburg) tied it back up with a three-pointer. The teams would trade lead changes back-and-forth until Tiffany Carey (Bedford, Va./Jefferson Forest) made a layup to put EMU up by four points with 3:12 to go. The Royals would hold on to take a 33-32 lead into halftime.

Jada Jackson (Portsmouth, Va./Churchland) scored the first six EMU points of the second half as the teams continued to battle for an edge. Anya Kauffman (Goshen, Ind./Bethany Christian) made a three pointer at the 2:09 mark that finally sparked some separation as the Royals would end the quarter on a 10-2 run and control a 58-50 lead heading into the final frame.

Emily McCombs (Culpeper, Va./Eastern View) scored the first five EMU points of the fourth quarter as they continued to grow their lead to as many as 18 points. That would be enough for the Royals to play out the rest of the game and earn their first victory on their home court.

EMU made 35.3% (24-68) of their shots while holding Hollins to 31.1% (23-74) from the floor. The Royals stayed out of foul trouble only committing 15 in the game while drawing 27 from Hollins.

McCombs was the leading scorer for EMU with 13 points while picking two steals. Jackson finished with 11 points and Komara with 10. Chrissy Delawder (Broadway, Va./Broadway) had nine points and nine rebounds with a block.

Kayla Surles led Hollins in scoring with 21 points and Lenah Clements scored 16.

EMU returns to action on Wednesday when they travel to Guilford for a game at 7:00pm.

